TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,915 Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFCA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,302,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,849,000.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 11,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,863. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

