Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

TRIB opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.