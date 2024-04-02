Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
TRIB opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.21.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
