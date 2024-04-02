Truist Financial Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $53.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Price Performance

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 67,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,261. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.