Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases Shares of 5,050 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Brookfield by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on BN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield
In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Brookfield Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.49.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
