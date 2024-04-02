Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases Shares of 5,050 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Brookfield by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.