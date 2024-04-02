Trust Co. of Oklahoma Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $476.79. 3,895,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.64 and its 200-day moving average is $431.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

