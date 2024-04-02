Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $209,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Intuit by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of INTU stock traded down $12.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $627.39. 1,268,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $648.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.07. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.