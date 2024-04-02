Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lifted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,438.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 400,579 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 384,801 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,498. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

