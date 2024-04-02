UBS Group Downgrades Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) to Neutral

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Porsche Automobil Stock Down 0.4 %
POAHY stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.26.
About Porsche Automobil
