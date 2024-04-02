UBS Group Downgrades Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) to Neutral

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 0.4 %

POAHY stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

