Unionview LLC Acquires 3,434 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 343,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

