Unionview LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Unionview LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.91. 1,415,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,853. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

