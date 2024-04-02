Unionview LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Unionview LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,188,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,440,000 after acquiring an additional 334,603 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 165,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 210,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,093. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

