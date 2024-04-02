Unionview LLC Invests $217,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Unionview LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.42. 257,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,957. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.28. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $108.86 and a one year high of $159.43. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

