Unionview LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Unionview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,586,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.78. 1,119,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

