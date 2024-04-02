Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $11.34 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.79 billion and $222.39 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $11.34 or 0.00017382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.42 or 0.00163124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009197 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.60679572 USD and is down -9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $232,423,559.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

