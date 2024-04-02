United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $149.73. Approximately 1,333,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,393,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $151.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 80.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $100,176,000. General Partner Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.2% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $4,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.