United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $34.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

United States Steel Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.01.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

