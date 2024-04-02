Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

UNM traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,534. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $590,489,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after purchasing an additional 236,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

