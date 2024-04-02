USD Coin (USDC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.20 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. USD Coin has a total market cap of $32.75 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USD Coin

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 32,749,790,535 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

