VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 17.3% in March

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 488,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,237. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $755.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.29. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

