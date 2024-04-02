Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 145700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Valeo Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$13.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.30 million.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

