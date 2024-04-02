Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $365,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
VUG stock opened at $344.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.