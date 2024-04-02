Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.49. 418,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

