Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 12.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.64. 632,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,705. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2812 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.