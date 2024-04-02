Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 381.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $286.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $291.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.00 and a 200-day moving average of $257.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.