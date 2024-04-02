Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $286.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $291.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

