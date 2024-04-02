Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 191.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. 733,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

