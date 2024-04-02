Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 514,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 581,202 shares.The stock last traded at $187.78 and had previously closed at $190.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.28.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,957,000 after buying an additional 907,771 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

