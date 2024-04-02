Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $476.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,720. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $381.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

