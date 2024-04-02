Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $476.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,720. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $381.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

