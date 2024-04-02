Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.94. 2,280,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,391. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

