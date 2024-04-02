Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

