Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Reduced by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $162.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

