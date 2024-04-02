Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.03

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.03 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.59 ($0.38), with a volume of 65919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.39).

Velocity Composites Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.13 and a beta of 1.61.

About Velocity Composites

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.