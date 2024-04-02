Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 568,303 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

