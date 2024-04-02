Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock traded down $11.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $565.24. 100,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $564.05 and a 200-day moving average of $524.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,228. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.