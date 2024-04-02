Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $490.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505,105. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock valued at $703,056,383. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

