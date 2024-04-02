Veracity Capital LLC Has $341,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $548.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,077. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.26. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $308.26 and a one year high of $561.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.