Veracity Capital LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

RLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.