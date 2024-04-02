Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,537.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $14,978,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.2 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $43.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $993.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,697,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $857.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.63. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

