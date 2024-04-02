Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 784 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after buying an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,319,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,917,000 after purchasing an additional 391,690 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,499,000.

Shares of USRT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. 16,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,718. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

