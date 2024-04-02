Veracity Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. 1,393,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,708,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

