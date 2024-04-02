Veracity Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWB stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $284.26. The company had a trading volume of 90,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,451. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

