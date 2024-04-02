Veracity Capital LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,855. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.41.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

