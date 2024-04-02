Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EZU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. 2,033,154 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

