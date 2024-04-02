VersaBank (VBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
VersaBank Trading Down 1.7 %
TSE VBNK opened at C$14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.86. The company has a market cap of C$365.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11. VersaBank has a 1 year low of C$8.60 and a 1 year high of C$16.49.
VersaBank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VersaBank
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.