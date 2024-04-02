Vertcoin Market Cap Achieves $3.29 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $13,880.44 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,510.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.37 or 0.00960726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00162373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00045807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00185201 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00133044 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,073,272 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

