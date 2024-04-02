Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Update

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 384,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,853. Vertical Aerospace has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

