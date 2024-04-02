Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Village Super Market Stock Down 1.0 %

VLGEA opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $418.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.32. Village Super Market has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.58 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market

About Village Super Market

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Village Super Market by 130,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

