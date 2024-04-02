Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Up 3.7%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Vitru Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $501.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vitru by 223.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vitru during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vitru by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.

