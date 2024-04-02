VVS Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. VVS Finance has a market cap of $207.97 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 86,373,655,042,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,888,115,591,642 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

